Can't give more time to the government: Fazl

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Wednesday that the country could not afford to give more time to the incumbent rulers.

Addressing participants of the Azadi March dharna, Fazl said that people were not getting justice in Pakistan.



"There is no justice in the country. NAB is helpless when it comes to holding the government responsible in Pakistan," he said.

Fazl said that he and the Azadi Marchers had arrived in Islamabad to save the country and that is what they will do.

"If these unqualified people present the next budget, then God forbid, the country will collapse," he said.

Fazl lashed out at the government for not living up to its promise of providing people with jobs. He said that the government had made false promises for votes.

"Why did you promise people more jobs when you couldn't deliver them?You misled the the youth," he said.

The JUI-F chief said that hundreds of thousands of people had been rendered jobless owing to the actions of the government.

"Today, there was talk of finishing more then four hundred institutions," he said. "Thousands of livelihoods are associated with these institution," he added.

Fazl lashed out at the government for opening the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, which was the birthday of famed poet Allama Iqbal.

He paid tribute to his workers for remaining steadfast and urged them to continue to do the same.