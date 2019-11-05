Bilawal asks PPP workers to give their opinion on Azadi March dharna

MULTAN: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Tuesday, asked his party workers for their opinion on the Azadi March dharna.

Bilawal was addressing a rally in Multan when he asked his party's workers on whether the PPP should join the Azadi March dharna or not.

"From Karachi to Kashmir, our movement against the government is in full swing," said the PPP chairman.

Bilawal said that PPP's workers and leaders had participated in the Azadi March from Karachi to Islamabad.

"The opinion that I get from party workers will be kept in mind when the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meets," he said.

PPP workers in Multan reportedly told Bilawal that the party should not join the Azadi March dharna.

They were of the opinion that the party has the capability to oust any government on its own and didn't need the help of any entity to dethrone the incumbent government.

Bilawal hints at joining Azadi March dharna

The PPP chairman had said that as announced before, his party was never a part of any sit-in protest.

"However, if the PPP's core committee decides that we must participate in the dharna, we can think on it," he had said.

Bilawal clarified Maulana Fazlur Rehman's statement by saying that the JUI-F chief did not threaten the prime minister by arresting him.

"He simply meant that the emotions of the people were such that they wanted to arrest the prime minister," he said.

The PPP chairman paid a visit to those who had gotten injured in the Tezgam train incident and inquired after their health. He called on Sheikh Rashid to resign from the railways ministry.