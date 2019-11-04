Senate session summoned on opposition’s requisition for Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: A session of the Senate has been summoned to be held on Tuesday (tomorrow) on the requisition by the opposition.

The Senate session will be chaired by Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. As per the agenda of the session, the situation in wake of the Azadi March will be discussed.

The agenda further said that the ongoing curfew and violence by Indian security forces in Indian occupied Kashmir will be discussed as well.

The session will also have discussion on the dissolution of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council.

The censorship on media, economic situation, and the rise in gas and electricity bills will be discussed.

The Senate Secretariat issues an official notification for the session tomorrow.

Also read: Fazl says Azadi March to continue until demands met