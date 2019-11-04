How to apply for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship program?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship program is being launched by the Prime Minister today for students from low-income families.
It is the largest ever scholarship program in the history of Pakistan. Over 200,000 students will benefit from this need-based undergraduate scholarships program in four years.
Ehsaas scholarship is a major initiative to enhance access to higher education. The government wishes to ensure that no student is deprived of education because of financial need. It is a program for high achievers from low income families.
Students with special needs as well as those from remote and disadvantaged areas are specially encouraged to apply.
The scholarship covers tuition fee and stipend.
Eligibility Criteria
How to apply for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship
Last Date for Applying
The application deadline is December 10, 2019.
Note:
Under this program at least 50,000 scholarships will be given to the deserving students annually.
About 50 percent scholarships will be given to the female students.
