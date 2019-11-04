How to apply for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship program?

Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship program is being launched by the Prime Minister today for students from low-income families.



It is the largest ever scholarship program in the history of Pakistan. Over 200,000 students will benefit from this need-based undergraduate scholarships program in four years.

Ehsaas scholarship is a major initiative to enhance access to higher education. The government wishes to ensure that no student is deprived of education because of financial need. It is a program for high achievers from low income families.

Students with special needs as well as those from remote and disadvantaged areas are specially encouraged to apply.

The scholarship covers tuition fee and stipend.

Eligibility Criteria

The scholarships are applicable to public sector and participating non-profit private sector colleges and universities

Students admitted on merit at any public sector university.

Family income should be below poverty threshold.

How to apply for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship

Visit official website of Higher Education Commission to apply online.

Completed forms along with necessary documents can also be submitted to Financial Aid Office of the respective university.

Please do not send applications to HEC or BISP directly.

Last Date for Applying

The application deadline is December 10, 2019.

Note:

Under this program at least 50,000 scholarships will be given to the deserving students annually.

About 50 percent scholarships will be given to the female students.