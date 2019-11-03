Charged up: This picture of Azadi March protesters is breaking the internet

ISLAMABAD: A picture of dozens of mobiles being charged by protesters at the Azadi March via electrical sockets from a large board, went viral on Sunday.

In the picture, scores of Azadi Marchers can be seen charging their phones from chargers plugged into electrical sockets from a giant board.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led protesters are currently staging a sit-in in the federal capital in an attempt to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan.



Fazl had led caravan of demonstrators from Karachi, Sindh, traversed through Punjab’s capital Lahore, and landed in Islamabad Thursday night.

Other pictures of the Azadi Marchers using solar panels to charge their phones went viral on social media.

Azadi March background:

Thousands of protesters have converged on the federal capital under the banner of the Azadi March, seeking to send packing Prime Minister Imran Khan packing.

The ‘Azadi’ March caravan, which set off from Sindh, left Punjab’s city Lahore on Wednesday and culminated its journey Thursday night in Islamabad.

Opposition leaders delivered fiery speeches against the PTI government on Friday, giving the prime minister a 48-hour ultimatum to resign.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman gave Prime Minister Imran two days to step down, failing which the protesters may march on to the PM House, 'force' the prime minister to step down, and 'arrest' him.

The government announced on Saturday that they would approach the courts over Fazlur Rehman's statements, accusing him of "instigating the people" and rallying them for 'mutiny'.