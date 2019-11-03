Pervaiz Elahi asks Fazl to resolve crisis

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi spoke to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over the phone, on Sunday, urging him to resolve the confrontation through reconciliation.

According to sources, Fazl and Elahi both spoke over the phone and discussed the Azadi March standoff.

Sources from the JUI-F said that Fazl gave a positive message to Elahi.

Elahi is also a member of the government's negotiating committee which is being led by Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak.

Azadi March background:

Thousands of protesters have converged on the federal capital under the banner of the Azadi March, seeking to send packing Prime Minister Imran Khan packing.

The ‘Azadi’ March caravan, which set off from Sindh, left Punjab’s city Lahore on Wednesday and culminated its journey Thursday night in Islamabad.

Opposition leaders delivered fiery speeches against the PTI government on Friday, giving the prime minister a 48-hour ultimatum to resign.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman gave Prime Minister Imran two days to step down, failing which the protesters may march on to the PM House, 'force' the prime minister to step down, and 'arrest' him.

The government announced on Saturday that they would approach the courts over Fazlur Rehman's statements, accusing him of "instigating the people" and rallying them for 'mutiny'.