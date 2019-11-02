Your writ over Pakistan has ended: Fazl to govt

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman gave a stern message to the government by telling it that “Your writ over Pakistan has ended…now we will peacefully run this country.”

The JUI-F chief was addressing participants of the Azadi March gathering in Islamabad, Fazl said that his party was implementing the agreement that had been reached between the Rahbar Committee and the government. However, he said that the Islamabad administration had taken certain steps which had nullified the agreement.

Fazl said that his party 'will run the country by remaining peaceful'.

Maulana Fazl began addressing the participants of the march, saying that women are very much part of the march as no one has pushed them aside.

“Women are part of this protest, sitting at home and doing Zikar and prayers,” he said, adding that from overall the situation it can be imagined how much hatred prevails against the incumbent government.

Azadi March background:

Thousands of protesters have converged on the federal capital under the banner of the Azadi March, seeking to send packing Prime Minister Imran Khan packing.

The ‘Azadi’ March caravan, which set off from Sindh, left Punjab’s city Lahore on Wednesday and culminated its journey Thursday night in Islamabad.

Opposition leaders delivered fiery speeches against the PTI government on Friday, giving the prime minister a 48-hour ultimatum to resign.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman gave Prime Minister Imran two days to step down, failing which the protesters may march on to the PM House, 'force' the prime minister to step down, and 'arrest' him.

The government announced on Saturday that they would approach the courts over Fazlur Rehman's statements, accusing him of "instigating the people" and rallying them for 'mutiny'.