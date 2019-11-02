Neither will PM resign nor will premature elections be held: PTI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran will neither resign nor will premature elections be held in the country, said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Saturday.

The statement came following a meeting of the party's core committee one day after the JUI-F and other opposition parties arrived in Islamabad and demanded Prime Minister Imran hand in his resignation.

"If the opposition tries to blackmail, then negotiations must not be held with them," the prime minister was quoted as saying.

The core committee claimed that the opposition stood divided.

"Opposition can stage a sit-in protest for as long it wants to," said Prime Minister Imran. "Demanding my resignation is foolishness. I will not cave in to unconstitutional demands," he added.

The prime minister directed the interior ministry to make necessary arrangements for any type of scenario that unfolds in the coming days.

Govt to move court against Fazl

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said that the government won't even consider the prospect of Prime Minister Imran resigning.

"There will be no talk of the prime minister resigning," he said. "No one should even consider it."

The defence minister said that his team was in contact with the Rahbar Committee. Reacting to yesterday's statements by the JUI-F chief and other opposition leaders, Khattak said that he was disappointed at the speeches.

Khattak lashed out at the opposition parties, stating that they weren't sticking to their claims.

"They're using threatening language. When these opposition parties do that, it means that they won't back up their claims," he said.

Khattak hoped that the protesters would not breach the agreement between the Rahbar Committee and the Islamabad administration.

"If they violate the agreement, then the administration will take action," he said. "Make no mistake about it--if anything unfortunate happens, these people will be held responsible," he said.

The defence minister said that if 30,000-40,000 people took to the streets and demanded the prime minister's resignation, then the country could never see democracy thriving.

"These people have no demands except for just one--they want the prime minister to resign," he said. "Political figures should think about their words a bit."

Khattak said that the opposition's announcement of moving forward will prove to be harmful for the country.

"The government doesn't include me and Imran Khan only," he said. "All other departments included under it are also the government."