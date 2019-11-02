TECNO CAMON 12 Air- Best smartphone under 20,000 PKR in Pakistan

The very first time you will look at Camon 12 Air, you would not believe this is a budget phone. Indeed it brings a lot of features that are generally found in high-end phones. Within a wallet-friendly price tag of PKR 19,999, you can get a phone that has brilliant looks and superior performance.

The phone features 6.55-inch huge screen with minimum bezels and only a small punch-hole at the top, where the front camera is housed. The front display which offers a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, is bright enough and well balanced.

Camon 12 Air is carefully designed keeping in view the latest technology trends and value for money. This isn’t a new approach from TECNO as Spark Go and Spark 4 both packed feature-rich phones with the budget-friendly price tag. The highlight of Camon 12 Air is that it is company’s first phone to feature latest punch-hole screen technology.

For security purposes, there is a finger print sensor and Face Unlock. Camon 12 Air features shiny rear surface and comes in two vibrant colors: Stellar Purple and Bay Blue.

The phone comes powered by MediaTek Helio chipset and 4GB RAM. The internal memory is 64GB which is expandable up to 256 GB. This ensures no storage issues and users can easily keep ample data in their phones. The smartphone won’t show any signs of lagging even when using heavy apps.Switching from one app to the next won’t take more than seconds with this phone. The phone is equipped with 4000mAh battery capacity giving users all-day battery life.

Camon 12 Air takes things to the next level with the extraordinary triple camera setup. On its back, the smartphone features 16-megapixel as its primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a depth sensor of 2-megapixel for Boke effect along with Quad-LED single-tone flash. The 8-megapixel selfie camera comes equipped with 3D stereoscopic facial beauty feature, video beauty mode, and AI beauty mode.

Performance-wise, the phone is perfectly capable and budget-wise, an ideal option.