Fazl should take his grievances to the concerned institutions: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor asked JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to clarify which institution he was talking about earlier in his Azadi March speech, on Friday.

Talking to a private news channel, the DG ISPR said that Fazl should take his grievances to the concerned institutions.

"Maulana Fazlur Rehman is a senior politician, he knows what he's saying," said the DG ISPR. "Fazl should reveal which institution he was referring to--was it the armed forces, or the election commission or the judiciary," he asked.

The DG ISPR said that Pakistan Army's support was with an elected government and not with any political party. He said that Pakistan Army had fulfilled its legal and constitutional responsibilities in the general elections.

"It has been a year since elections were held but it is still his constitutional right to take his grievances with the relevant institution," he said.

The DG ISPR said that Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad was being carried out across the country so that lasting peace could be established.

“Pakistan Army is an impartial institution,” he said.

DG ISPR said that posing allegations and taking to the streets won't solve problems," he said.

He said that even at this time, there was tension across the Line of Control (LoC) with India. He said that the armed forces had rendered sacrifices to achieve peace in the country.

"The brave tribal people and the nation spent the last two decades in difficulty," he said.

Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor said that if India dared to carry out any misadventure, Pakistan will give a befitting reply.

Fazl gives PM Imran two-day ultimatum

The statement from the DG ISPR comes a few hours after JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman gave Prime Minister Imran a two-day ultimatum to resign otherwise the protesters at the Azadi March would 'arrest' him from the PM Office.

In his speech, Fazl had said that participants of the march were peaceful people and did not want to clash with institutions. Fazl had said that the protesters did not want to clash with institutions.

The JUI-F chief had also said that he wished to see institutions in the country strong . He also said that a country's institutions should remain neutral.