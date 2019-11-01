Fazl wants to keep his options open: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Asad Umar said on Friday that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was keeping his options open by saying that Azadi March protesters may march on to D-Chowk.

JUI-F's Azadi March jalsa was held with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif joining Fazl on top of the container at different times.

Fazl gave Prime Minister Imran a two-day ultimatum to either resign or his followers would 'arrest' him from the PM Office by force.

"Opposition knows they can't get the prime minister's resignation at any cost," said Umar. "They all know that the plan has failed."

The former finance minister said that the JUI-F chief had given the two-day ultimatum only to think his options through.

"He didn't say the march will proceed to D-Chowk. He hinted towards it, which is also keeping one's options open," he added.

We are the ones who will give NRO now, says Fazl

Speaking to Geo News anchor Shahzad Iqbal during the program 'Naya Pakistan', Fazl said that the government will not be able to give Azadi March protesters any NRO.

"We will now give the NRO," he said. "We will decide how much time he [Prime Minister Imran] has in power," he added.

Fazl said that people from all walks of life had joined his Azadi March.

"See for yourself, our march is spread out over miles," he said. "The prime minister has to go. We have demanded his resignation, now let's see in how many days he decides to resign," he added.

In response to a question, Fazl said that the JUI-F would fulfill the agreement it had reached with the Islamabad administration.

"The government has not fulfilled its end of the agreement but I intend to," he said. "They stopped our buses and threatened transporters to dissuade them from taking part in the march."

Fazl said that only the coming days would tell how the situation will shape up. However, the JUI-F chief said that he would try to persuade the people not to cross the Red Zone.

"We will stop them only if we are able to," he said. "Rok sakenge toh roklenge."