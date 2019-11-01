Shehbaz Sharif says Azadi March to wipe out 'selected govt'





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said Azadi March would wipe out what he called the selected government.

Speaking to protesters in Azadi March, he congratulated JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for gathering thousands of people in the capital.

"Imran Khan had started politics of container which is being buried here today," he said.

The PML-N leader criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for hike in prices, unemployment, poverty, and what he called his government's failure to overcome dengue .

"Today people are dying of dengue and government has deprived people of medicine," he said.

He said 50,000 people have been affected by dengue this year. "People have lost their lives to dengue. And yet Imran Khan used to call us Dengue Brothers".

He said people used to get free medicine during Nawaz Sharif government, adding that people have realised that old Pakistan was better than Naya Pakistan.

Calling Azadi March the first phase of the movement, he said the opposition would now take forward its campaign.

"We will put the country on the right track within six months after forming a government in collaboration with our allies," he said.