Govt won't be responsible if agreement is violated: Khattak

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak warned participants of the Azadi March on Thursday that if they violated the terms of the agreement, then the government won't be responsible for the outcome.

Khattak and a few other government representatives spoke to media. The defence minister, who headed the government committee that held talks with the Rahbar Committee, said that a risk had been taken by permitting the JUI-F to hold the march.

"We have taken a risk by giving permission to the JUI-F," he said. "However, if the terms of the agreement are violated, government cannot be held responsible."

Khattak said that it was the JUI-F who had selected the venue for their Azadi March jalsa.

"The H-9 is their red line," he said.

Khattak said that reports were coming in that some buses were being stopped in Peshawar and Swat. He said that these decisions were not being taken by the federal government.

"In some cities, the administration is taking steps on its own," he said. "However, we hope the Rahbar Committee will not violate the agreement."

Shafqat Mahmood, another member of the government's delegation that held negotiations with the Rahbar Committee, said that the government had suggested Parade Ground as the venue for the opposition's jalsa.

"However, they insisted on Peshawar Mor," he said. "No one will be allowed to enter the Red Zone."

Fazl's caravan about to reach Islamabad

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) caravan led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman has left for Islamabad after staying in Gujar Khan for a few hours.

Addressing Azadi March participants before departure, the JUI-F chief said confusion is being created through media. "Let me make it clear that this is march and march includes rally and sit-in both".

The Azadi March comprising thousands of slogan-chanting and flag-waving JUI-F workers led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman left Lahore for Islamabad on Wednesday evening as he reiterated while addressing the crowd that the march would not end without sending illegal Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet home.

On their way to Gujar Khan, the caravan was welcomed by the leaders and workers of opposition parties backing the anti-government movement.

Prior to the arrival of JUI-F rally in the Federal Capital, the administration has made arrangements and a complete route plan for the city has been issued.