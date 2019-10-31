PM Imran orders inquiry into Tezgam train incident

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered an inquiry into the train incident that killed 65 people in Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday.

Expressing sorrow over the loss of lives, the premier said on Twitter,"My condolences go to the victims' families & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured".

At least 65 people were killed and dozens wounded after a passenger train erupted in flames.

Also read: 65 passengers killed as Tezgam train catches fire near RYK

Television footage showed flames pouring out of the carriages as people could be heard crying in the incident near Rahim Yar Khan district in Punjab province.

"According to information reaching us from site of the accident, more than 65 people were killed and over 40 injured," provincial health minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid told AFP.

The wounded were being rushed to hospitals in the nearby city of Bahawalpur and elsewhere in Rahim Yar Khan district, she said, adding that only 18 of the bodies were identifiable.



