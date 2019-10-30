Resign and hand power back to the people: Fazl to Govt

KOMOKE: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman asked the government to go home and give power back to the people.

Addressing a large rally of the JUI-F workers and supporters of other parties, Fazl said that the demand for re-elections had become a national demand.

“The entire nation is on a single page,” said Fazl. “Join hands with me to send these rulers a clear message. When economies of nations are destroyed, their geographies are altered,” he added.

Fazl urged the masses to follow him if they wanted to ensure security in the country and make sure Pakistan’s future remains bright.

Fazl resumes march to Islamabad

Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Azadi March is all set to resume its journey to Islamabad after staying overnight in Lahore.

The march that started on October 27 from Karachi reached the provincial capital on Tuesday after passing through Sukkur and Multan where the JUI-F chief addressed the participants of the anti-government rally.

Read more: Follow live updates of the Azadi March

Azadi March is the first major challenge to Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership as all the major opposition parties have announced support to the JUI-F in Fazlur Rehman’s quest to de-seat him.

"This movement will continue until the end of this government," Rehman told reporters ahead of the march. "There is no other way... to bring Pakistan back on the democratic path."

The JUI-F insists that Khan needs to be removed from office, and a new "free and fair" election held.

But he remains vague about how he aims to achieve their goals.

Analysts believe that the size of the marchers would determine the next steps. Senior anchorperson Hamid Mir told Geo News that JUI-F has made arrangements for a longer stay in the capital but it all depends on how many respond to Fazlur Rehman's call.

Prior to departure from Lahore, an important meeting of JUI-F leaders was held during which it was decided that the caravan would stay in Gujar Khan overnight.



