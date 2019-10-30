Hareem Shah puts on display aerial firing skills

Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah displayed her firing skills in a latest video making rounds on social media.



Harem Shah shot to fame after her TikTok video inside the Foreign Office building went viral. Seemingly, the video did not sit down well with masses and generated a lot of online chagrin for the social media app star.

In the video that surfaced recently, Shah can be seen openly firing in the air at an unknown place.



Read more: Hareem Shah discloses who allowed her inside Foreign Office

Following much controversy after her first video, Hareem Shah finally revealed who allowed her inside the Foreign Office building. In her tweet, she revealed that it was a ‘high ranking government official’ who allowed her inside the Foreign Office where she recorded her video.



She also apologised for sitting in the prime minister's chair at the conference room of the foreign office.

