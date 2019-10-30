close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 30, 2019

Captain Safdar granted bail

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 30, 2019

LAHORE: A court on Wednesday approved bail plea of  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar.

The son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was taken into custody by police near Ravi Toll Plaza late last week .

On October 12, a Lahore’s sessions court approved his interim bail till October 26 in a case regarding interference in public matters and misbehavior with the police.

Also read: PML-N leader Captain Safdar arrested

Police said the case was lodged against the PML-N leader under Section 124A after October 11 for badmouthing the state institutions.


Latest News

More From Pakistan