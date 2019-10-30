Captain Safdar granted bail

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A court on Wednesday approved bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar.
The son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was taken into custody by police near Ravi Toll Plaza late last week .
On October 12, a Lahore’s sessions court approved his interim bail till October 26 in a case regarding interference in public matters and misbehavior with the police.
Also read: PML-N leader Captain Safdar arrested
Police said the case was lodged against the PML-N leader under Section 124A after October 11 for badmouthing the state institutions.
