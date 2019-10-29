With capital in sight, Azadi March sets out for Lahore

MULTAN: On day three (Tuesday) of the Azadi March, the JUI-F caravan started its journey towards Lahore, setting its sight on the federal capital.

After arriving in Multan, the caravan made its way to Lahore. A large crowd of supporters of the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman joined their leader and chanted slogans against the government.

Addressing his supporters, Fazl said that the JUI-F caravan was going to Islamabad to announce that the incumbent rulers were fake.

“This government does not have any mandate,” he said. “The mandate can be seen in this march,” he added.

Govt, Rahbar Committee hold successful talks

On Saturday, the Rahbar Committee and the government reached an agreement according to which the opposition agreed not to cross into the Red Zone.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak led the government delegation. He said that the committee did not demand Prime Minister Imran’s resignation neither did it say that it would topple the government.

“We expect the JUI-F to protest within the limits set out in the constitution of Pakistan,” he said. “If they remain peaceful, we will not create any hurdles for them.”

JUI-F KP chief presents Azadi March schedule

JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief Maulana Atta Ur Rehman presided over a session where the schedule of the party’s Azadi March was presented.

According to the schedule, the JUI-F caravan will depart from KP on October 31. Caravans will depart from Peshawar, Chitral, Dir, Kohistan, Shangla and Tor Ghar for the federal capital.

Caravans will arrive at 2:00 pm on October 31 at the Rashakai Interchange. Caravans from Khyber, Bajaur, and Mohmand will depart from the JUI-F provincial secretariat on October 31.

Caravans from the south district, South and North Waziristan, Kurram Agency, Orakzai and Kohat will arrive in Peshawar.

Caravans from Abbotabad, Mansehra, Battagram and Haripur will arrive at Hasan Abdal by 4:00 pm.

Caravans from KP, Tribal areas and Punjab will enter Islamabad on October 31.