Candi Meray Dost Meray Yaar's 1st episode evokes the friendships that never leave us

Candi Meray Dost Meray Yaar, Pakistan’s first musical drama aired it’s first episode over the weekend, bringing viewers on a music-filled journey as it explores the lives of four former band mates and best friends struggling to adjust to the new realities of their lives. The series features a catchy soundtrack composed by Abbas Ali Khan harking back to the golden days of Pakistan’s pop scene and evoking memories of Vital Signs, Strings and others.

The music, combined with Murtaza Chaudhry’s superb direction and stunning production combines to project a vintage vibe, allowing audiences to look back and reflect on the friendships and bonds that shaped their own journeys into adulthood, mirrored in the story of our four friends.



With the leading quartet of Syra Shahroz, Haroon Shahid, Asim Azhar and Hamzah Jamil, the show has assembled a cast that exudes a natural, casual chemistry, allowing viewers to relate to the friendships that bind the group together, while also conveying the impact time has had on these bonds. Beyond their stellar acting, viewers are granted a special treat, hearing the vocal talents of not only singing superstar Asim Azhar, but also Haroon Shahid and Hamzah Jamil.

Indeed, the show, produced by Continental Biscuits’ Candi serves as an ode to the khaas mithaas of the friendships of our formative years, highlighting the moments between young friends transitioning from the carefree fun of college life to adulthood. With the narrative of the first episode weaving back and forth between the four characters’ friendship of the past and their current (separate) lives, viewers are reminded of the friendships that shaped so many of their own lives, and antics and adventures once embarked upon.

Throughout the show, the chemistry between the four lead actors, the catchy music and the carefully designed sets and wardrobes reinforce this feeling of nostalgia for friendships past that continue to shape us. Indeed, Candi Meray Dost Meray Yaar goes beyond the classic coming-of-age tale to highlight a group of already adult friends looking back as they come to terms with the journey of growing up they underwent together.

The series, with six episodes remaining, airs on television every Saturday at 7:30PM on Geo Entertainment and can be viewed on the Har Pal Youtube channel immediately following. The first episode can also be watched below:



