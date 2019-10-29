Nawaz Sharif gets bail in Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday suspended the sentence of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the al-Azizia corruption reference for eight weeks on medical grounds.



A two-member judge bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Mohsin Akhtar Kayani had earlier reserved the verdict on the plea seeking the suspension of the former premier's sentence in the case. The court in the same case had granted him bail on Saturday.

The IHC was hearing a plea seeking the suspension of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s sentence in the corruption reference.

Earlier today, the high court reserved its judgement in the case.

The high court ordered that if Sharif's condition does not improve in eight weeks, then the Punjab provincial government should be approached for a bail extension. The former prime minister was asked to submit two bail bonds worth Rs2 million.



During the hearing, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar appeared before the court and presented a report regarding the health of the former prime minister.

Buzdar told the IHC that the former premier trusts the medical care being provided to him. He added that the PML-N supremo was under treatment at the hospital and they will take care of him.

The chief minister further said that over the last year he had visited the jails eight times and provided relief to close to 4,000 prisoners, and paid fines for at least 600 prisoners. He added that his government will reform the prisons system.



‘Critically unwell’

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is "critically unwell", his doctor Dr Adnan Akmal said Tuesday, days after the three-time leader now serving a prison sentence for corruption suffered a minor heart attack.

"Former PM #NawazSharif, critically unwell, is fighting the battle for his health & life," his personal physician, Dr Khan said in a tweet.

In addition to the minor heart attack, Nawaz has a low platelet count, both of which are being further complicated by "deteriorating kidney functions" the doctor added.

NAB urges court to suspend sentence under a time frame



Additional Prosecutor General NAB, Jahanzaib Bharwana, said that the court had decided to suspend the sentence of the former prime minister who will not leave the country within those six weeks. He said that Nawaz will seek treatment from the doctors of his choice during this time.

He informed the court that the federal government had offered Nawaz that any doctor of his choosing could be brought in from abroad to treat him. Bharwana added that no doctor had said that Nawaz couldn’t be treated in Pakistan.

“Does the suspension of the sentence of the convicted fall under federal or Punjab’s [government's] domain?” asked Justice Aamir Farooq.

He told the court that the suspension of his sentence fell within the domain of both the federal and provincial governments.

Bharwana urged the court to suspend the sentence under a time frame and also review the former prime minister’s health report.

Khawaja interrupted him by saying that his client was not seeking suspension of the suspension for the sentence for five or six years?

To this, Justice Mohsin remarked that they would have given a verdict on the appeal had the arguments been presented, but so far the hearing on the judge’s video scandal has not even ended.

Justice Farooq asked, “Is it possible that the president can issue a pardon before the decision on the appeal?” To this, Harris replied that the president can exercise his powers at any moment but the precedent is that the appeal’s decision should go through all the forums.

Justice Mohsin remarked that apart from NAB neither the Punjab or federal government’s position is clear on the issue. He added that federal and provincial governments have failed to determine their opinion on the matter, adding that both the governments are confused.

Justice Farooq remarked the court had four options. “Either the issue can be sent to an executive or we could suspend the sentence in the given time frame by the accountability bureau.”

Nawaz’s lawyer however rejected the notion of sending the issue to the executive.

After hearing arguments from both the sides, the court reserved its verdict.