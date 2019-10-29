Nawaz Sharif fighting for life: doctor

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is "critically unwell", his g doctor Dr Adnan Akmal said Tuesday, days after the three-time leader now serving a prison sentence for corruption suffered a minor heart attack.



Nawaz is currently at admitted to a hospital after a drop in his platelets count.

"Former PM #NawazSharif, critically unwell, is fighting the battle for his health & life," his personal physician, Dr Khan said in a tweet.

In addition to the minor heart attack, Nawaz has a low platelet count, both of which are being further complicated by "deteriorating kidney functions" the doctor added.

He said poor blood sugar and blood pressure control was taking its toll, adding that "establishing a definitive diagnosis and subsequent management poses considerable risk to #NawazSharif´s fragile and unstable health".

The 69-year-old was first taken to hospital last week when his blood platelet count dropped to dangerous levels.