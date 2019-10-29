IHC suspends Nadra's decision to cancel Hafiz Hamdullah's citizenship

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday suspended National Database and Registration Authority's (Nadra) decision to cancel the citizenship of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) former senator Maulana Hafiz Hamdullah.

According to Geo News, the petition was heard by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah on a plea filed by the JUI-F leader against the cancellation of his citizenship.

The IHC chief justice, while hearing the petition, asked whether the former senator had any kids. “Do the children also have Pakistani National Identity Card (NIC)?” asked IHC CJ Athar Minallah.

To this, Nadra’s counsel informed the court that Hamdullah had been told about issues with his CINC and was asked to appear before a committee.

“Hamdullah appeared before a district-level committee where he was asked to present documents, which turned out to be bogus,” added the lawyer.

After hearing the arguments, IHC suspended Nadra’s decision and asked the authority to submit its reply within two weeks. In its order, the court also directed Nadra and the interior ministry not to take any action against the JUI-F leader.

IHC has also suspended Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority's (Pemra) notification that bars TV channels from inviting Hamdullah as a guest.

On October 27, he had appealed to the interior ministry to restore his CNIC.

Maulana Hamdullah had been elected as an MPA from Balochistan in the 2002 General Elections on a Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal ticket and served as Provisional Health Minister from 2002 till 2005.

In March 2012 he was elected to the Senate on a general seat as a JUI-F candidate. His tenure ended in March of last year.