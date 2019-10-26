close
Sat Oct 26, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 26, 2019

JUI's Hafiz Hamdullah stripped of Pakistani citizenship

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Oct 26, 2019
Maulana Hamdullah, a former Senator, served as Balochistan's  Health Minister from 2002 till 2005.

 ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam - Fazl (JUI-F) senator Maulana Hafiz Hamdullah  has lost his Pakistani citizenship after  National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Saturday declared him a 'confirmed alien'

The NADRA's decision to strip him Pakistani citizenship was revealed by a notification  which the  Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) issued to the TV channels.

The electronic media watchdog through the notification asked the broadcasters  not to  invite the JUI-F leader to talk-shows as he is no longer a Pakistani citizens.

The notification also stated that NADRA had cancelled the CNIC of the JUI-F leader. This would mean that the former senator is no longer a citizen of Pakistan.

Maulana Hamdullah had been elected as an MPA from Balochistan in the 2002 General Elections on a Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal ticket, and served as Provisional Health Minister from 2002 till 2005.

In March 2012 he was elected to the Senate on a general seat as a JUI-F candidate. His tenure ended in March of last year. 

