JUI's Hafiz Hamdullah stripped of Pakistani citizenship

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam - Fazl (JUI-F) senator Maulana Hafiz Hamdullah has lost his Pakistani citizenship after National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Saturday declared him a 'confirmed alien'
The NADRA's decision to strip him Pakistani citizenship was revealed by a notification which the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) issued to the TV channels.
The electronic media watchdog through the notification asked the broadcasters not to invite the JUI-F leader to talk-shows as he is no longer a Pakistani citizens.
The notification also stated that NADRA had cancelled the CNIC of the JUI-F leader. This would mean that the former senator is no longer a citizen of Pakistan.
Maulana Hamdullah had been elected as an MPA from Balochistan in the 2002 General Elections on a Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal ticket, and served as Provisional Health Minister from 2002 till 2005.
In March 2012 he was elected to the Senate on a general seat as a JUI-F candidate. His tenure ended in March of last year.
