Karachi electronics market to remain closed for two days due to traders' strike

KARACHI: The Karachi Electronics Dealers Association (KEDA) has announced to support the two-day strike by All Pakistan Traders Association here on Monday and said that the electronics markets would be closed on October 29 and 30.

At a press conference held at the office of the Karachi Electronics Dealers Association, President Rizwan Irfan said that their issues are not being resolved for the last six months due to poor economic policies of the government.

These include duties and taxes on traders of old mobile phones, sales tax registration for six months, and prerequisite of the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) for purchase of over Rs 50,000.



He said that the government is not ready for talks with small traders on which the traders in the first phase called for a shutter down protest on October 28 and 29.

Rizwan Irfan further said that the future strategy will soon be announced.