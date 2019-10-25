FBR records show sharp increase in tax returns filed this year so far

ISLAMABAD: According to the Federal Board of Revenue’s records, the number of tax returns filed this year has seen a sharp increase.

The records were tweeted by FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi. Tax returns filed so far (till October 25) stand at 918,027. Tax returns filed in the same period last year or by October 25, 2018 were clocked at 585, 209.

Average tax returns filed per day amounted to 18,735 during the current fiscal year. During the same period last year tax returns filed amounted to 8242.

Tax returns per day showed a noticeable rise of 127 percent.



