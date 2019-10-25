Kamyab Jawan Program: Over 433,149 online applications received for loan within a week

ISLAMABAD: Around 433,149 loan applications have been received under Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Program within a week, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Friday.



He said Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Program has been given overwhelming response by the youth across the country.

“Around 433,149 loan applications have been received online within a week under the scheme,” said Usman Dar.

Usman Dar along with Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance Asad Umar chaired a thanksgiving meeting with the heads of participating bodies and his team members, in order to appreciate their efforts for the successful launch of Kamyab Jawan Program and YES on 17 October by the Prime Minister.

Addressing the meeting, Usman Dar said, “Historic reception to the scheme has been given by the youth across Pakistan. 86 percent of the applicants are male, whereas 14 percent females have applied for the scheme.”

77 per cent of the applicants are from Punjab, 11 per cent from KPK, 7 percent from Sindh, 2 per cent from ICT, and 1 per cent each from Balochistan, AJK, and GB.

Around 44 per cent of the loan applicants belong to the age cohort of 22-30.”