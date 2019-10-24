Kamyab Jawan Program incorporates transgender in loan scheme

ISLAMABAD: The government under Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Program loan scheme has accommodated transgender community for having better involvement of marginalized and deprived factions in the society.



According to an official, Prime Minister's Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) in its Kamyab Jawan Loan Scheme has assisted transgender for equal opportunity to every citizen of the country with equal rights.

He said the past governments did nothing for the transgender who remained neglected in all major schemes.

However, he added that the present government had given high priority to the transgenders to make them useful member of the society.

“It is the need of the hour for empowering transgender community and it would be only possible if they get their basic rights and economic empowerment," he stated.

He said that it was a social stigma that their concerns had never been discussed at any forum, so the PTI government was committed to empowering every marginalized segment of the society.