Maryam Nawaz shifted back to jail after she was discharged from hospital

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz was shifted back to Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore after she was discharged from Services Hospital on Wednesday night.

According to details, the PML-N vice president suddenly fell ill after meeting her ailing father Nawaz Sharif, who is also under treatment at the same hosiptal, and was admitted for further medical tests.

She was later shifted to back to Kot Lakhpat jail.

Earlier, she was taken from Kot Lakhpat jail to the Services Hospital so that she could meet her father for which she was given special permission by the federal government.

PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar has slammed the provincial authorities for shifting Maryam Nawaz to the jail without complete recovery. He demanded that she be brought back for treatment.

However, on Tuesday morning, Maryam said that she was denied permission to meet Nawaz Sharif.

On appearing before an Accountability Court in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case in the morning, she requested the court to let her see her father on the way back but she wasn’t allowed by the judge.

Rejecting the plea, the judge maintained that the matter was beyond court’s jurisdiction.