Dr Yasmin Rashid inquires after Nawaz Sharif’s health

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday visited Nawaz Sharif at Services Hospital where the former prime minister is being treated.

Speaking to the media, the minister said she inquired after the health of Sharif on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Also read: PM Imran seeks details about Nawaz Sharif's health from Punjab govt

She said the PMLN supremo and his physician was satisfied with the treatment being provided at the hospital.

"My sympathies are with Nawaz Shairf. We have no grudge against him," she said.



Earlier, Prime Minister Imran telephoned Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar , directing him to ensure that the former prime minister is provided adequate medical treatment.

CM Punjab Buzdar apprised the prime minister about the ongoing treatment of Nawaz Sharif and the steps taken by the health department.

Nawaz was rushed to Services Hospital from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore detention centre Monday night after his health condition suddenly deteriorated.

Earlier, he was shifted from Central Jail Kot Lakhpat to NAB Lahore building at Thokar Niaz Beg after the Bureau got his 14-day physical remand on Oct 11 in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption case investigation.



