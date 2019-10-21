ISPR rejects Indian army chief's claim of destroying alleged camps in AJK

RAWALPINDI: Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor has rejected the Indian army chief's claim of destroying three alleged camps in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) .

Dismissing the Indian army chief's claim, the DG ISPR on Sunday tweeted: "Indian COAS’ statement claiming destruction of 3 alleged camps in AJK is disappointing as he holds a very responsible appointment. Indian Embassy in Pakistan is welcome to take any foreign diplomat/media to 'prove' it on the ground."

At least five civilians and a Pakistani soldier were martyred as Indian troops resorted to "indiscriminate and ruthless" shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC) in AJK on Sunday.



According to ISPR, one soldier had been martyred in the exchange of fire while two others were injured.



The military’s media wing added that in response to unprovoked ceasefire violations by India in Jura, Shahkot and Nauseri sectors, nine Indian soldiers were killed while several others were injured and two Indian bunkers were destroyed.

The targeting of innocent civilians by Indian Army was an attempt to justify their false claims of targeting alleged camps, according to ISPR.



