Pak Army kills nine Indian soldiers in response to unprovoked firing at LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army responded to unprovoked Indian firing in Jura, Shahkot and Nousehri Khuiratta and Kotkhetera sectors along Line of Control (LoC) targeting civil population, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

In a tweet, DG ISPR Major-General Asif Ghafoor said, “Indian unprovoked CFVs in Jura, Shahkot and Nousehri Sectors deliberately targeting civilians. Effectively responded. Nine Indian soldiers killed several injured.”

He added two Indian bunkers were also destroyed.

During exchange of fire one Pakistan Army soldier and three civilians were martyred while two soldiers and five civilians were injured.

He added, the targeting of innocent civilians by Indian Army was an attempt to justify their false claims of targeting alleged camps.

“Injured civilians evacuated to District hospitals. UNMOGIP as well as domestic and foreign media have open access to AJK, a liberty not available in IOJ&K,” he said.

DG ISPR further said Indian Army shall always get befitting response to CFVs. “Pakistan Army shall protect innocent civilians along LOC & inflict unbearable cost to Indian Army. Indian lies to justify their false claims and preparations for a false flag operation will continue to be exposed with truth,” he added.

He added, “Indian Army struggling to pick dead bodies and evacuate injured soldiers. Indian Army raising white flag. This they should think before initiating unprovoked CFVs and respect military norms by avoiding to target innocent civilians.”