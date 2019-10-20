close
Sun Oct 20, 2019
October 20, 2019

PM Imran strongly condemns Indian firing on civilian population

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces targeting the civilian population along the Line of Control.

Also read: Pak Army kills nine Indian soldiers in response to unprovoked firing at LoC

The prime minister prayed for eternal peace of those martyred and early recovery of the injured consequent to the Indian firing, a PM Office statement said.

He also saluted the valor of the Pakistan Army for giving a befitting response to the Indian security forces.


