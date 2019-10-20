Pakistan summons Indian Chargé d'affaires over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Office on Sunday said it has summoned Indian Chargé d'affaires Gaurav Aluwalia over unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces.

Dr. Mohammad Faisal, Director General South Asia and SAARC, condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations in Jura, Shahkot and Nausehri sectors on 19th and 20th October, 2019. , said a statement issued by the Foreign Office said.



"Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by Indian occupation forces, including use of heavy artillery, five innocent civilians, Muhammad Rafaqat s/o Haji Azam aged 28 years, Haji Azam aged 60 years, Haji Sarfaraz s/o Ghulam Rabbani aged 47 years, residents of Village Nausadda and two non-resident civilian labourers Mr. Liaqat and Mr. Faisal, embraced shahadat, while six others, including women and children, sustained serious injuries," the Foreign Office said.

It said the Indian forces have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy calibre mortars, and automatic weapons , along the LoC and Working Boundary.

The Foreign Office said this escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from 2017, when the Indian forces committed more than 1970 ceasefire violation.

"Pakistan categorically rejects Indian media reports about so – called “launchpads” being targeted by India along the LoC. Earlier, highlighting the Indian threat to regional peace and security, Pakistan has called upon the P5 to ask India to provide information about the so - called alleged “launchpads” and stated its willingness to arrange a visit of the P5 diplomats to those locations to expose Indian falsehood. Heinous Indian targeting of civilians is a typical attempt by India to divert international attention from the humanitarian nightmare in IOJ&K," Pakistan said.

It said the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, International Human Rights and Humanitarian Laws.

The statement said the ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council Resolutions.