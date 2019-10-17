Prince William and Kate visit Shaukat Khanum hospital in Lahore

LAHORE: British royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton, paid a visit to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre later on Thursday.

The royal couple is on a four-day official trip to the country. Earlier in the day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Badshahi Mosque in Lahore.

The royal couple also met with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, before proceeding to a charity function.

Here are some pictures from their visit to the hospital.

The royal couple also spoke to the doctors at the hospital.



The hospital's official account also tweeted at the occasion.

