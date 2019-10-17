close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 17, 2019

Prince William and Kate visit Shaukat Khanum hospital in Lahore

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 17, 2019
Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Shaukat Khanum hospital

LAHORE: British royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton, paid a visit to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre later on Thursday.

The royal couple is on a four-day official trip to the country. Earlier in the day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Badshahi Mosque in Lahore.

The royal couple also met with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, before proceeding to a charity function.

Here are some pictures from their visit to the hospital.

The royal couple also spoke to the doctors at the hospital.

The hospital's official account also tweeted at the occasion.

Related: Prince William and Kate Middleton’s emotional link with cancer hospital founded by PM Imran

Latest News

More From Pakistan