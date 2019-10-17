Prince William and Kate Middleton’s emotional link with cancer hospital founded by PM Imran

LAHORE: The royal couple will be visiting Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Lahore on Day 04 of their Pakistan visit.



The health facility founded by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the name of his late mother has an emotional link with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as Lady Diana, mother of Prince William, also paid a visit to the hospital in 1996 and attended several fund-raising events.

The hospital was completed in 1994, and just a few months before her death in a fatal car crash, Diana came to Pakistan to spend time with the children under treatrement at the SKMH.

Jemima Khan, former wife of PM Imran Khan and a good friend of Princess of Wales, was very instrumental in all the activities regarding the project.

Diana, UK’s Daily Mail reported, was movingly photographed cradling a young patient receiving cancer treatment at the time, which she later cited as one of her most cherished images.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Pakistan visit is historic for the UK Royal family because of Lady Diana’s ties with the country.

The royal couple is travelling to all those places Lady Diana went to and her daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, is echoing her at most of the occasions.