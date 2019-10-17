All you want to know about Prince William’s sherwani

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William’s dapper sherwani was designed by Pakistani fashion brand Naushemian.

The Duke wore the minimalistic and yet modern turquoise sherwani to a dinner hosted by the British High Commissioner in Islamabad. The Duchess of Cambridge chose a glittery emerald green tunic designed by the UK-based Jenny Packham. While the prince donned on a traditional nine button-down sherwani made from embossed jamawar cloth.

The designer of the brand, Nauman Afreen, shared picture of the outfit on his Instagram, with the caption that the “the fabric was specially hand woven from our factories.”

He added that the “intricate embroidery in turquoise is done on the sleeves as well as the back motif and buttons. Finished to perfection with the right measurements to fit royalty.”

Arfeen is a Karachi-based designer who specialized in groom sherwanis and turbans.











