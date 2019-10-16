AIOU extends admissions' date till October 25

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the last date for admission in its post-graduate programs till October 25, 2019 without late fee.



The programs include BA (Associate degree), BS (four-year) programs, and some diploma and short-term courses.

According to Director Admissions, the students could take admissions in these programs on payment of normal fee, as was mentioned in the university’s prospectus.

It also aimed at bringing maximum number of people in the educational net.

The decision will benefit particularly those living in the country’s remote regions.

This will be the last opportunity for them to take admission in their relevant program.

Computerized admission forms have been sent to the continuing students.

Special Desks have been set up in the university’s regional offices to guide and facilitate the students in the admission process.