AIOU announces result of Post Graduate, Bachelors programs

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Tuesday declared the results of BS (four-year) programs of Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics and Statistics.



Results of Ph.D Chemistry, M.Phil Chemistry, MSc Chemistry and MSc Mathematics have also all been announced.

According to Controller Exams, it was for the first time in the university’s history that the announcement was made in a period of less than one month of conducting the exams.

It was the result of a new scheme of exams introduced on the initiative of the vice chancellor.