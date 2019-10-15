Blast in Quetta near police mobile injures two

QUETTA: A blast took place on Tuesday at Quetta’s Double Road, wounding two people, according to police.

Police said that the blast happened near a police mobile at the road.

On Sept 26, at least three policemen were injured in a blast in Eastern Bypass area of Quetta.

According to security officials, unknown miscreants attempted to target a police patrolling vehicle near Eastern Bypass in the provincial capital of Balochistan that left three security men wounded.

