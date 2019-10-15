PM Imran leaves for Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday left for Saudi Arabia on a day-long visit as part of his efforts to defuse tensions between Riyadh and Tehran.

The prime minister is scheduled to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman during his visit.

He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other officials.

The prime minister of Pakistan undertakes the visit to Saudi Arabia two days after he visited Iran.

He held meetings with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Sunday and offered to facilitate talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran.