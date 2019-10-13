close
Sun Oct 13, 2019
October 13, 2019

PM Imran thanks Iran's Khamenei for voicing support for people of Kashmir

Sun, Oct 13, 2019
PM Imran Khan meets Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. Photo: Twitter 

TEHRAN: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday  called on Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei during his one-day visit to the Islamic Republic.

The premier  thanked the Supreme Leader for support to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their right of self-determination, accordint to a statememt posted on Government of Pakistan's Twitter account.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Muslim Ummah faces numerous challenges internally and from the outside. It is important to articulate a message of unity and solidarity among the Muslim nations," according to the statement.


Later,  a picture of the  meeting between the Pakistani prime minister and   Khamenei was also tweeted by a Twitter account  which   regularl provides updates and news about  Iran's Supreme Leader.


