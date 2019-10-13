PM Imran thanks Iran's Khamenei for voicing support for people of Kashmir

TEHRAN: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday called on Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei during his one-day visit to the Islamic Republic.

The premier thanked the Supreme Leader for support to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their right of self-determination, accordint to a statememt posted on Government of Pakistan's Twitter account.



"Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Muslim Ummah faces numerous challenges internally and from the outside. It is important to articulate a message of unity and solidarity among the Muslim nations," according to the statement.





Later, a picture of the meeting between the Pakistani prime minister and Khamenei was also tweeted by a Twitter account which regularl provides updates and news about Iran's Supreme Leader.