PAF officer’s house robbed in Karachi

KARACHI: Armed bandits in the wee hours of Sunday robbed the house of a squadron leader of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and its neighbouring house in the Mauripur area of the metropolis.

The robbery took place at Javed Bahria Cooperative Housing Society within the limits of the Mauripur police station.

“About eight robbers with arms entered the house of the squadron leader and held his father and other family members hostage at gunpoint at around 3am on Sunday,” Mauripur SHO Abdul Ghaffar Shah told The News.

He added that Squadron Leader Adeel Qamar was not present at the house and his father Maqbool Malik is also a retired officer of the PAF.

Sharing details of the stolen cash and valuables, the SHC said the robbers took with them 145 tolas of gold, 81,000 Saudi riyal, 4,000 US dollars, 500,000 Pakistani rupees, a pistol and a revolver.

After robbing Qamar’s house, the bandits also robbed another house located next to it and escaped after committing the crime.

The SHO said a case has been registered on the complaint of Malik and further investigations are under way.