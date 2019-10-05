Street crimes on rise in Karachi: hospital targeted in armed robbery

KARACHI: Incidents of rampant street crimes are on the rise again for a few days in the metropolis which was once highly known for targeted killings, looting, extortion, and kidnapping.

In a latest incident of rampant street crimes in the city, armed robbers on Saturday targeted a private hospital, according to Geo News.

The gunmen not only took away money from the cashier of the private medical facility in Bhains Colony area, they also deprived the visitors of cash and mobile phones before fleeing the scene.

In another incident, a citizen became a victim when two motorcyclists mugged him on gunpoint in Bahadurabad area.

Despite watching the robbery taking place right in front of his eyes, a security guard chose not to intervene, according to the report.

One more robbery incident was reported from Shaheed-e-Millat Road where robbers targeted a man who had just come out of a bank after withdrawing cash.

Besides, a man was shot dead in the area of Ayesha Manzil area in the city.