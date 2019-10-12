close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
PM Imran to visit Iran on Sunday for regional peace initiative

This will be the prime minister’s second visit to Iran this year: File photo 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Iran on Sunday as part of his initiative to promote peace and security in the region.

During the visit, the prime minister would meet with the Iranian leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei and President Dr.Hassan Rouhani, a PM Office statement said.

Besides the issues relating to peace and security in the Gulf, bilateral matters and important regional developments will be discussed during the meetings.

PM Imran says US President Trump asked him to mediate with Iran

Trump asked me that if we could de-escalate the situation and maybe come up with another deal, the premier told reporters.

This will be the prime minister’s second visit to Iran this year.

The prime minister had a bilateral meeting with the Iranian president on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly session in New York last month.

Pakistan’s foreign office spokesman, Mohammad Faisal, on Thursday said that Khan might visit Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The Tehran visit comes after Khan last month said US President Donald Trump had asked him to help defuse tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran. 



