Pakistan-Russia Druzhba 2019 military exercise concludes in Krasnodar

A joint military exercise between Pakistan and Russia concluded in southern Russian city of Krasndar on Friday, Moscow's defence ministry said on its official Twitter account.

"The Russian-Pakistani exercise #Druzhba2019 concluded in Krasnodar region with the siege of the building from beneath and above," the Russian Ministry of Defence wrote.

"The two countries' special operatives' joint training lasted for 10 days," it added.



The Islamabad-Moscow security partnership has been strengthening since late 2014, when the two countries signed their defence cooperation agreement.

