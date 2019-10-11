close
Fri Oct 11, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 11, 2019

Pakistan-Russia Druzhba 2019 military exercise concludes in Krasnodar

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Oct 11, 2019

A joint military exercise between Pakistan and Russia concluded in  southern Russian city of Krasndar on Friday, Moscow's defence ministry said on its official Twitter account.

"The Russian-Pakistani exercise #Druzhba2019 concluded in Krasnodar region with the siege of the building from beneath and above," the Russian Ministry of Defence wrote.

"The two countries' special operatives' joint training lasted for 10 days," it added.

Also read:  Pakistan, Russia discuss defence cooperation in Moscow

The Islamabad-Moscow security partnership has been strengthening since late 2014, when the two countries signed their defence cooperation agreement.

