Fri Oct 11, 2019
Abdul Majid Bhatti
October 11, 2019

Pakistan players to lay low over fears of fan backlash: report

Fri, Oct 11, 2019
Photo: AFP

KARACHI: The Pakistan cricket team players have decided to lay low and avoid public appearances after their whitewash in the T20I series at the hands of Sri Lanka, according to Daily Jang.

Following the team’s humiliating displays, fans expressed their resentment and tore posters of players that were on display outside of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

To avoid public scrutiny and any possible backlash, the Men in Green have reportedly decided to stay out of the public eye until the situation gets resolved.

As per the Urdu daily, several players avoided going to their homes after the conclusion of the series and instead opted to lodge in hotels in Faisalabad.

Pakistan headed into the T20I series as hot favourites. However, the series did not go as per their expectations as the depleted islanders swept them in a trio of one-sided matches.  

