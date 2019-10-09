close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
October 9, 2019

5.2-strong earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Paktunkhwa

Wed, Oct 09, 2019

PESHAWAR: A 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Khyber Paktunkhwa on Wednesday, according to Geo News.

The quake struck at the depth of  180 kilometers with its epicenter lying in  Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan.

Peshawar, Chitral Swat and other areas of the province were affected by the tremors.

The latest tremors came days after a series of earthquakes jolted the northern areas of the country.

Earthquake in Pakistan: Death tolls rises to 37 with over 500 injured

The death toll rose to 37 while more than 500 were reported to be injured after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday.

At least one person died and two others were injured on Sunday when a house collapsed after brief tremors Mirpur and adjoining areas in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). A day earlier, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Shangla, Kalam and other parts of Khyber Paktunkhwa.

Last week, a 5.8-magnitude quake struck the Kashmiri city of Mirpur and surrounding areas, resulting in at least 37 deaths and leaving more than 500 injured.


