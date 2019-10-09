5.2-strong earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Paktunkhwa

PESHAWAR: A 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Khyber Paktunkhwa on Wednesday, according to Geo News.

The quake struck at the depth of 180 kilometers with its epicenter lying in Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan.

Peshawar, Chitral Swat and other areas of the province were affected by the tremors.

The latest tremors came days after a series of earthquakes jolted the northern areas of the country.

At least one person died and two others were injured on Sunday when a house collapsed after brief tremors Mirpur and adjoining areas in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). A day earlier, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Shangla, Kalam and other parts of Khyber Paktunkhwa.

Last week, a 5.8-magnitude quake struck the Kashmiri city of Mirpur and surrounding areas, resulting in at least 37 deaths and leaving more than 500 injured.



