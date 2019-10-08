close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

REUTERS
October 8, 2019

US F-16 crashes over western Germany

World

REUTERS
Tue, Oct 08, 2019
Public broadcaster SWR reported earlier that the crash had happened near the city of Trier, not far from Rammstein, a major US air base in Germany— Reuters photo

BERLIN: An F-16 warplane belonging to the United States Air Force crashed over uninhabited territory in western Germany on Tuesday but the pilot escaped with minor injuries after ejecting, officials said.

Public broadcaster SWR reported earlier that the crash had happened near the city of Trier, not far from Rammstein, a major US air base in Germany.

A US air force spokeswoman said the jet had crashed at around 1500 local time (1300 GMT) during a routine training flight and that there had been no casualties.

Latest News

More From World