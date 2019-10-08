close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
October 8, 2019

PM Imran invites Chinese counterpart to visit Pakistan

Tue, Oct 08, 2019

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang witnessed the signing of various Agreements and MOUs aimed at deepening Pakistan-China ties in a range of socio-economic sectors, said a statement issued on Tuesday.

The two sides also discussed regional security situation including serious human rights and humanitarian situation in India Occupied Kashmir. 

PM Imran Khan arrives in China on crucial visit

During his visit, PM Imran will meet with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang. A number of agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed.

Prime Minister Khan apprised Premier Li of the latest developments and the importance of urgent action by the international community to alleviate the sufferings of the Kashmiri people in the lockdown.

The statement posted on the official Facebook page of the prime minister said Imran Khan reiterated his invitation to Premier Li to visit Pakistan at the earliest opportunity.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Beijing on Tuesday morning to hold meetings with the Chinese leadership.

Upon arrival in Beijing, the prime minister was received by Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism Luo Shugang, Pakistan's ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi and other officials.


