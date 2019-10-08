PM Imran invites Chinese counterpart to visit Pakistan

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang witnessed the signing of various Agreements and MOUs aimed at deepening Pakistan-China ties in a range of socio-economic sectors, said a statement issued on Tuesday.

The two sides also discussed regional security situation including serious human rights and humanitarian situation in India Occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Khan apprised Premier Li of the latest developments and the importance of urgent action by the international community to alleviate the sufferings of the Kashmiri people in the lockdown.

The statement posted on the official Facebook page of the prime minister said Imran Khan reiterated his invitation to Premier Li to visit Pakistan at the earliest opportunity.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Beijing on Tuesday morning to hold meetings with the Chinese leadership.

Upon arrival in Beijing, the prime minister was received by Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism Luo Shugang, Pakistan's ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi and other officials.



