Fri Oct 04, 2019
Business

Web Desk
October 4, 2019

ePay Punjab: App launched to improve revenue collection

Fri, Oct 04, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday launched ePay Punjab, a mobile application, for all the Business to Government (B2G) and Public to Government (P2G) payments to facilitate the public and improve the revenue collection through easy payment collection.

Punjab Finance Minister  Hashim Bakht was guest of honor at the launching ceremony while  IT  Minister Raja Yasir and Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Azfar Manzoor  were also present.

The application is jointly developed by the Punjab Finance Department and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

The programme will allow the citizens of Punjab to pay their taxes using three different electronic payment channels namely Internet/Mobile Banking, ATM and through Over the Counter (OTC) banking transaction.

The application will also allow the citizens of Punjab to generate a seventeen (17) digit unique PSID number that can be used to pay the necessary taxes thorough Internet/Mobile Banking, ATM or visit to any bank.

Here is a collection of tweets  posted from the PITB  official account : 


