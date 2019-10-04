ePay Punjab: App launched to improve revenue collection

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday launched ePay Punjab, a mobile application, for all the Business to Government (B2G) and Public to Government (P2G) payments to facilitate the public and improve the revenue collection through easy payment collection.



Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Bakht was guest of honor at the launching ceremony while IT Minister Raja Yasir and Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Azfar Manzoor were also present.

The application is jointly developed by the Punjab Finance Department and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).



The programme will allow the citizens of Punjab to pay their taxes using three different electronic payment channels namely Internet/Mobile Banking, ATM and through Over the Counter (OTC) banking transaction.



The application will also allow the citizens of Punjab to generate a seventeen (17) digit unique PSID number that can be used to pay the necessary taxes thorough Internet/Mobile Banking, ATM or visit to any bank.

